2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed a huge lift with the return to fitness of midfield hard man Justice Blay after a long injury lay off.

The former Medeama man got injured at the tail end of last season and has been on rehabilitation since then but the player has started training.

His return will be some welcome news for the Kotoko technical team as they will have a lot of options to choose from in midfield.

He is not the only midfielder who is close to a return as Richmond Lamptey who starred for the reds last season has also began training and will be hoping to be involved soon while Sheriff Mohammed too is close.

The club has relied on captain Richard Boadu and Enoch Morisson in central midfield for much of the campaign but when he league resumes they will be lot of options fo coach Seydou Zerbo.

The Ghana Premier League is presently on ice after AshantiGold SC served an injunction notice on the GFA at the Accra Human Rights court with the injunction set to be heard on 14th October, 2022.

Kotoko were supposed to play against neighbors King Faisal before the league was postponed on match day four fixture.