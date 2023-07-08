29 minutes ago

Crystal Palace, the English Premier League club, has commenced their pre-season preparations by including Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in their squad for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old player had a standout campaign last season while on loan at Charlton Athletic in the English League One.

Rak-Sakyi's exceptional performances at Charlton earned him both the Players' Player of the Season and Supporters Player of the Season awards.

Impressively, he recorded 15 goals and provided 8 assists in 43 matches, capturing the attention of several clubs, including Luton Town and Ipswich, who are keen on securing his services.

As the preseason activities commence, Rak-Sakyi aims to make a lasting impression on Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and secure a spot in the squad for the upcoming season.

His goal is to convince Hodgson that he deserves a place in the team and can make a significant contribution to their success.

Although Rak-Sakyi was born in London, he has yet to represent Ghana at any level. Ghanaians are hopeful that he will choose to represent the Black Stars in the future, considering his Ghanaian heritage.

With his impressive performances and potential, Rak-Sakyi has the opportunity to become a rising star for both Crystal Palace and potentially the Ghana national team.