2 hours ago

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp will be unavailable for their upcoming English Premier League match due to injury.

Schlupp, who has been sidelined during his recovery process, will miss the clash against Luton Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

This announcement follows Schlupp's absence from Palace's last two league matches, with Glasner prioritizing his player's full recovery over rushing him back into action.

However, there is positive news for Palace fans as Schlupp's compatriot, Jordan Ayew, is set to start against Luton Town with no injury concerns surrounding him.

While Schlupp's absence will be felt, Ayew's availability provides a significant boost for the team as they aim for a positive result in their upcoming fixture.

Glasner emphasized the importance of having options and expressed confidence that Schlupp will return to the squad after the national team break.

"Jeff Schlupp had the training session today.

He won’t be in the squad tomorrow, but then we have three weeks with no game, and after the national team break I expect him to be back in the squad," Glasner said.

"So this gives us more options. It is always good as a manager to have the players on the pitch [rather] than in the gym."

Schlupp has played a vital role for Palace this season, featuring in 20 games, scoring one goal, and providing one assist in the Premier League.