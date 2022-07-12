39 minutes ago

Crystal Palace will loan out 19-year-old English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to League One side MK Dons.

The youngster needs regular game time in order to aid his development as the U23 is not giving him the needed competition.

London-born Ghanaian teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was been named Crystal Palace’s Under-23 Player of the Season.

The forward was instrumental as he helped Palace finish fifth in the Premier League 2 Division 1, their first campaign in the top flight of Academy football. The youngster has been a delight to watch for the club's academy and was rightly named as the club's academy player of the year at the end of the campaign.

But the 19-year-old winger made just two appearances for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League this season.

In between those appearances, Rak-Sakyi was in prolific form for the Eagles' U23 side.

He scored an impressive 19 goals and provided six assists in just 27 games for the U23s.

Rak-Sakyi joined Palace in 2019 from Chelsea and worked his way to being a regular for the Under-18 side in 2020/21, during which time he began to earn minutes with the Under-23s for his performances.