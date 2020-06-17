2 hours ago

The Executive Director of STAR-Ghana, Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Amidu has urged civil society organisations (CSO's) to introduce sustainable programmes that will help finance local development interventions considering the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on donor countries.

Speaking at a media and stakeholder engagement organised by the light foundation in Accra, he said support from donor countries will reduce due to COVID-19 hence the need for Ghanaians especially CSO's to develop innovative ways of supporting these development interventions without relying on external donors..

"The road ahead of us is not going to be smooth for all of us, Countries that provides funding to developing countries are facing one of the worst economic crises in their living memory, Britain is facing the worst unemployment crises since the 2nd world war while America says most of their people are unemployed. Our development lies in our hands and not in the hands of Donald Trump or Boris Johnson as donor support is drying up. We should now be looking at ways in which we can raise funding locally to support these initiatives". He observed.

Mr. Tanko described the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed millions of people across the world as a public problem that cannot be addressed by private solutions hence 'a call to action for a collective fight, unlike in the past where people could seek the best medical care and other opportunitie in the west. if other members of the public are not corporating, everything you have done goes to zero'

He therefore appealed to all Ghanaians to work collectively towards reducing the spread of the deadly disease by observing all the safety protocols.

The Executive Director lauded the work of the light foundation for their immense contribution over the years towards supporting the marginalized in society particularly in deprived communities.

"Your scale of achievement is commendable looking at the limited resources that you have to deal with in your effort to reach out to the less-priviledged in society, you are one of the few smaller organisations doing so well which has to be supported, how it should be supported and can be supported is what all of us have to put our minds to. You have done very well and STAR-Ghana is proud to be working with you in the 2020 elections." He added

The spokesperson of the national national chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw shaibu for his part appealed to the public to desist from engaging in all forms of activity and behaviour that has the tendency to undermine the good works of each other in the fight against COVID-19.

"Why should there be unnecessary politicization of information when we are confronted with a global human problem that does not discriminate on tribal, religious or political affiliations, rather than sounding complementary, we rather take entrenched positions, we need to look at the best way to deal with the matter." He emphasised.

He also advised moslem communities especially the youth to eschew violent speeches, live in peace and refrain from availing themselves to be used by political actors for their parochial interest.

The faith and religions' manager at World vision Int. Rev. Seth Acquaye in an address also asked faith leaders to work towards becoming charters of hope by integrating sacred and secular things in ensuring peaceful elections.

According to him, COVID-19 fight is equally sacred as such leaders should use their influence, power for the common good of mankind.

The CEO of the light foundation, Sheikh Ali Abubakar Napari in a remark said the objective of the meeting was to engage the media and stakeholders in an effort to discuss and brainstorm on Dec. elections and other related matters such as COVID-19 which is adversely affecting the world economies especially tthe developing nation's who rely on donor support for development initiatives.

He said "despite the meagre resources available to enable us to effectively execute our vision of supporting the needy in society, strengthen citizen participation in governance, we are poised to deliver to ensure that the less-priviledged, the vulnerable also have better lives.

The light foundation is an Islamic NGO that has incorporated an extensive integrated approach to public health education, provision of infrastructure, water and sanitation, skills training geared towards sustaining livelihoods reducing poverty, educational support programmes amongst others for over a decade.

The event brought together members of the clergy, Islamic clerics, representative from UNICEF, National Peace Council among others.