4 hours ago

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has started May/June Certificate II and other technical examinations for technical students from 1st July 2024 to 2nd August 2024 across the country.

It forms the Commission’s mandate and functions to organize examinations for students in the various technical and vocational schools.

This year, a total number of 52,133 candidates, where 37,558 are male, whilst 14,575 are female are writing the examinations.

The Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, on Tuesday, visited some of the ongoing TVET examination centers.

During the monitoring exercise at the Accra Technical Univerisity, Dr Fred Asamoah said the interventions that have been put in place by the government for the past seven years have yielded great results by equipping individuals with practical skills.

He indicated that 49,056 learners are writing for the serialized examination in the country, adding that the examination will help the learners demonstrate what they have learned and practical experience in their chosen career path.

He added that the TVET program was focused on providing youth and adults with relevant knowledge and skills for work.

Dr. Fred Asamoah also commended the TVET students for self-discipline during his visit to some examination centers.

However, he said CTVET has been working towards improving TVET assessment through a national quality assurance system that accredits training providers, facilitators, assessors, and internal verifiers to deliver and assess competency-based training programs.