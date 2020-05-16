3 hours ago

Deputy Chief Executive of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, Masloc, Maame Afia Akoto, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voter’s register because the current register is bloated and not credible for the 2020 elections.

According to her, “The electoral register in its current state is bloated and cannot be relied on for the all-important 2020 elections.”

She stated that, the current register is flawed and that there is no doubt that the voters’ register is over-bloated.

“I will say our current voters’ register is over boated because no country is supposed to have more than the number of its total population on the voters register as is recorded today,” Maame Afia Akoto told Kwaku Dawuro in an exclusive interview on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra based Kingdom FM.

‘’I will say our current voters’ register needs to be changed because the number of voters being mentioned with respect to the voters’ register does not correspond with the total population in the country,” she added

She stressed that, there was no need pretending that the voters’ register was not bloated hence Ghanaians and Electoral Commission must do things in the right way.

Maame Afia Akoto said a new voters’ register would serve the interest of the country as it would ensure a clean and fair election.

