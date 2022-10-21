1 hour ago

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced that customers who were affected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) prepayment system failure will have to complete and submit forms at their various ECG district offices for compensation.

This is expected to begin from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28. Customers can also complete the forms at any PURC regional office, the ECG website and the PURC website.

“ECG under PURC’s regulatory oversight shall investigate and analyse information contained in submitted forms and compensate affected customers accordingly,” a statement from the PURC on Friday read.

Earlier this month, many ECG customers across the country had to queue at vending centres in search of credit for their meters in order to use electricity.

Consumers were left in the dark for over a week after a technical challenge affected the purchase of credits for their meters.