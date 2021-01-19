58 minutes ago

Scores of Vodafone customers have commended the telco’s annual Akwantuo Aye Free initiative, which pays the transport fares of customers travelling from Accra to other parts of the country during the Christmas season.

According to them, the telecom giant’s generous move provided an opportunity for them to travel and spend quality time with family and friends during the yuletide without having to worry about the cost of travel.

Over 1,100 Vodafone customers who travelled via Intercity STC and VIP bus terminals to other parts of the country benefitted from the initiative which provided them with GHS 40 cash-back on their transport fares. Beneficiaries were also signed onto Vodafone’s Travel Companion, an insurance product that covers customers against death, permanent disability and hospital admissions that may result from a car, train or ferry accident.

Sharing her experience, Priscilla Kyei, a Vodafone subscriber, who travelled to Kumasi, said:

“I have been using Vodafone for four years and I have enjoyed their services throughout the years especially Vodafone Cash. I have never won any of their promotions but I was lucky to have my fare to Kumasi reimbursed. I want to thank Vodafone for the kind gesture. It came as a very pleasant surprise.”

Francis Yeboah another customer, who has been using Vodafone for the past six months, said:

“My transportation fare to Takoradi to spend Christmas with my family was paid in full. All I can say is wow! Vodafone truly cares and I am proud to be a customer of this wonderful network.’’

Mohammed Alhassan another elated customer who travelled to Wa in the Upper West Region shared his experience.

‘’Deciding to embark on the trip was a difficult one because of economic hardship, so receiving the Ghc 40 fare was a great relief and a big surprise. I used the money to buy gifts for my family in Wa. Thank you Vodafone.’’