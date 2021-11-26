1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies have been a strong force to reckon with in women football in Ghana. The success of the team is a yardstick for other clubs who seek to emulate their feet. Despite winning the most titles in Ghana, their achievement this year has been breathtaking for lovers and non-lovers of women football in Ghana.

Hasmal, as they are popularly called, ended the season on a historic note, becoming the first female premier league club to win the Women Premier league Title and the FA Cup. As if that was not enough, Coach Yussif Bassigi guided the Dooo club to their third trophy for the year, beating off Opponents from West Africa to win the WAFU Zone B tournament,

A remarkable feat that was for a club who turned to social media for financial support before embarking on the voyage to Ivory Coast. Their exploits earned them a spot in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions league.

Known as pace setters on the local scene, for winning the first women Premier league in 2012 and being the first winners of the Normalization Committee competition, Yussif Basigi’s team yet again targeted the Ultimate in Egypt

“My ultimate target is to go to the Caf Champions League to win the maiden edition of the Caf Champions league. I know it’s going to be a difficult task but we are prepared enough to achieve our target. We are not leaving Egypt without the trophy.” Yussif Basisgi tells Starr Sports.

With hard work and self-motivation as their only resource, the team were ready to slug it out with the highly resourceful and experienced African Giants for the coveted trophy.

A rough ride it was for the ladies having to struggle with finances before departing to Egypt but with their sights set on the ultimate, confidence was at optimum levels.

A fine start to the competition meant that HASAACAS Ladies will end the group stage with an unblemished record.

The team’s hotel after the group stage games was just a sight to behold as the support from Ghanaians gingered the team on. Typical of Ghanaian players, drumming and dancing was the order of the day at the team’s camp but Coach Yussif Basigi also ensured the players never lost focus while soaked in jubilation.

“We are focused on winning the tournament. We have come this far because of hard work, dedication and Unity and we are not ready to go back home empty handed. I don’t earn anything from Hasaacas so our only motivation is to win this trophy so we can get the needed support when we go back home.” – Basigi told Starr Sports

Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu struck to ensure ASFAR were out of the way with a 2 – 1 win to set up a fitting finale against Mamelodi Sundowns. At this point, Evelyn Boadu had set herself apart netting 5 times to put her in contention for the top scorers gong

On the eve of the finals, tension had erupted in camp and even heightened when news of CAF President Patrice Mostepe has promised South Africa’s Sundown players $14,000 each should they beat Hasaacas Ladies, maybe to avenge for the painful defeat inflicted on the Bafana Bafana by the Black Stars who booked a spot in the play offs of the world Cup Qualifier.

Mamelodi Sundown Ladies, had not conceded a goal in the past 3 years in the South African Women’s league and yet to concede in the tournament looked favorites and highly equipped in all aspects. However a call from the first lady, Rebecca Akuffo Adddo did Bassigi’s girls a world of good.

“The support from Ghanaians has been overwhelming. We go on social media and see so many Ghanaians throwing their support behind us. We are very happy and you know the unity in the camp is solid. We are ready to win the trophy. We ask Ghanaians to continue supporting us to the end”- Evelyn Badu told Starr Sports.

On cometh the hour and as expected football loving fans were glued to their TV sets in anticipation of seeing Hasaacas Ladies lift the trophy. Ghanaians in Egypt also trooped into the 30th June Stadium in their numbers to support Hasmal.

A seemingly happy ending turned to be a disappointing one after the final whistle. The target to win the Maiden tournament has gone south but the team from the west side of Ghana, whose journey to the CAF Women’s Champions league started off with soliciting for funds on social media, made history by becoming the first finalist in the maiden tournament. More refreshing has to be Evelyn Badu winning the best player of the tournament and top scorer’s award while Janet Egyir grabbed the best defender award. Doris Boaduwaa joined the above-mentioned players for a place in the best eleven of the tournament.

The Dooo Club may not have won the ultimate, but they managed to grab the attention of the world with their spectacular performance in the Maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.