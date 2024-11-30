1 hour ago

Cyberpunk 2077 reaches a remarkable milestone of 30 million copies sold, with its Phantom Liberty expansion proving a major success. The game has rebounded from its rocky launch to become one of the most celebrated titles in recent years.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 30 Million Sales: A Triumph for CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a new milestone, surpassing 30 million copies sold as of the third quarter of 2024. This impressive achievement comes on the heels of the game's tumultuous launch, solidifying its place as one of the most popular and enduring games of the modern era.

The game’s expansion, Phantom Liberty, has also exceeded expectations, with 8 million copies sold since its release, further cementing Cyberpunk 2077's resurgence and continued popularity.

A Rocky Start, But a Resilient Comeback

Upon its initial release in December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of the most highly anticipated games in history, but it was quickly met with widespread criticism for its technical issues and performance problems. Despite its initial backlash, including the game being temporarily pulled from the PlayStation Store, the game’s developers worked tirelessly to fix issues and improve the experience.

The release of Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0 in 2023 marked a pivotal turning point for the game. These updates not only addressed many of the original issues but also introduced fresh content and significant improvements, helping to redefine the game's legacy. The expansion breathed new life into the title, revitalizing its reputation among players and critics alike.

The Evolution of Cyberpunk 2077: From Launch to Legacy

When Cyberpunk 2077 was launched, it shattered records, achieving the biggest digital debut in gaming history, with over 10.2 million copies sold by January 2021. Yet, despite its initial success, the game's performance and technical shortcomings led to a backlash, including its removal from the PlayStation Store.

However, CD Projekt RED's dedication to improving the game paid off. The release of Phantom Liberty alongside Update 2.0 marked a remarkable shift in both player sentiment and commercial success. The expansion’s popularity was a testament to the developer’s commitment to rectifying past mistakes, while also adding new and exciting content that appealed to both new players and long-time fans.

Phantom Liberty: A Game-Changing Expansion

The success of Phantom Liberty has been a standout achievement in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. With 8 million copies sold, the expansion has proven to be a critical and commercial success. It has introduced fresh storylines, characters, and locations, offering players a deeper and more immersive experience within the Cyberpunk world.

This expansion, combined with the comprehensive improvements of Update 2.0, has reshaped Cyberpunk 2077 into the game it was always meant to be, earning back the trust of its audience and setting a new standard for post-launch game development.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Resilient Journey to Success

The journey of Cyberpunk 2077 from a controversial release to surpassing 30 million copies sold is a testament to CD Projekt RED’s resilience and commitment to improving their product. With the success of Phantom Liberty and the ongoing support for the game, Cyberpunk 2077 has proven that even a rocky launch does not spell the end for a game’s potential. The title’s success story is one of redemption, showing that with dedication and effort, even the most challenging setbacks can be overcome.