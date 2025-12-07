41 minutes ago

Plans for the final farewell of iconic Ghanaian highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to the world as Daddy Lumba, have been thrown into uncertainty after his immediate family launched a legal challenge seeking to stop funeral arrangements and initiate a police investigation into his death.

The suit, filed against Kofi Owusu, who is recognised as the head of the wider family, as well as CalBank and Transitions Funeral Home, is scheduled for hearing on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The family is demanding full transparency over the events following the musician’s death on July 26, 2025.

The plaintiffs — Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Robert Gyamfi (also known as Wofa Yaw Poku), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosuh, and Nana Afia Kobi — argue that they were deliberately excluded from major decisions immediately after Daddy Lumba passed away.

According to court documents, the core family claims they were not formally informed about his death until after a post-mortem examination had already been conducted, a development they describe as both disturbing and unacceptable.

Due to these concerns, the family has formally petitioned the Homicide Unit of the Ghana Police Service, requesting a full-scale investigation to determine the true cause of the musician’s death.

A key part of the lawsuit focuses on the physical custody of Daddy Lumba’s remains. The family is seeking a court order to prevent Transitions Funeral Home from releasing the body to the wider family head or any of his representatives until the legal matter is resolved.

They argue that decisions regarding the burial and related rites are being taken without their knowledge or approval and insist that the court must intervene to prevent further unilateral actions.

The lawsuit also raises red flags about the management of funds donated during the one-week observance held in the musician’s honour.

All contributions were reportedly lodged into a DL Foundation account at CalBank. However, the plaintiffs allege that:



A management committee was formed without their consent.



Withdrawals have been made without proper authorisation.



Requests for financial accountability have allegedly been ignored.



Freeze all withdrawals from the DL Foundation account, and



Block access to any other foundation-related accounts linked to Daddy Lumba.

Fearing that the money meant for the burial could be misused, the family is asking the court to:Before heading to court, the dispute was reportedly taken to the Manhyia Palace for traditional mediation. The original funeral committee set up by the wider family was allegedly dissolved, and a new one formed under traditional authority.

However, the plaintiffs insist that Kofi Owusu has continued to exercise control over the funds and funeral activities despite that intervention, making legal action unavoidable.

Instead of a united national mourning for one of Ghana’s most influential musicians, Daddy Lumba’s passing has now become entangled in a complex legal struggle involving death procedures, financial accountability, and family authority.

As the court date approaches, both the funeral plans and the circumstances surrounding the highlife legend’s death now hang in the balance, pending judicial determination.