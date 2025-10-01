35 minutes ago

Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni and the partner of the late music icon Daddy Lumba, together with her mother Cecilia Minta, has secured a legal victory in her bid to stop public attacks against them.

The Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, on September 26, 2025, granted an injunction restraining Oheneba Media, its operators Oheneba Agyei Nimako and Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu, from publishing or circulating any content about Odo Broni and her mother.

The application had been filed on September 15, 2025.

Since Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, Odo Broni — recognized as one of his wives — has faced heavy criticism, particularly from presenters at Oheneba Media.

Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu, in particular, repeatedly questioned her status as the musician’s spouse, insisting that Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, was the only legitimate wife.

In one of her recent broadcasts, Serwaa openly criticized Daddy Lumba’s family head for suggesting that Odo Broni could partake in widowhood rites alongside Akosua Serwaa.

She argued that Odo Broni was never formally married to the late musician but only lived with him for about 17 years, during which they had five children out of his 11.

The criticisms also extended to Odo Broni’s mother, whom the presenters accused of encouraging her daughter to challenge Akosua Serwaa’s position.

Following repeated attacks, Odo Broni and her mother turned to the courts, resulting in the injunction. It remains to be seen how Oheneba Media will respond to the ruling.