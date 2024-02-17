1 hour ago

South Dayi Member of Parliament(MP) Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has announced plans to head to the Supreme over the re-assignment of five Ministers in President Akufo-Addo latest reshuffle.

The move, according to the MP is to seek interpretation of their new portfolio, considering that the President revoked their appointment.

“I’m serving notice, I will proceed to the Supreme Court to seek interpretation in the matter. And I’m serving notice that I will seek an injunction on the vetting process that those 5 persons cannot proceed to be re-assigned and act in their portfolio until the final determination of the matter.

“The letter issued by the President, relieving the appointments of the ministers listed in that category, meant that he has revoked their appointments. The President added a note of gratitude, he thanked them for their public service and wished them well in their future endeavours. The simplest legal effect of this release is that those persons were no longer ministers of state or deputy ministers,” he explained in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

The MP insisted that, these five ministers must re-appear before the Appointment Committee of Parliament before they can assume their new positions.

Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, announced a major shakeup since he assumed office in January 7, 2017.

In a decision which some people say has come too late, some ministers were sacked while others were re-assigned with new appointments also made.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was moved to the Works and Housing Ministry while Francis Asenso-Boakye was also moved to the Roads Ministry.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey was moved to the Interior Minister, Ministry of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam made the substantive minister, and Deputy Energy Minister; Andrew Egyapa Mercer appointed the Tourism Minister.

But Mr Dafeamekpor says the decision of the President is untenable.

“For purposes of attracting courtesies, and privileges, the release proceeded to say that some ministers who fell within the category of ministers, whose portfolio the President has revoked were being re-assigned. With all due respect to the Office of the President, that is untenable,” he stated.