Madam Dakoa Newman, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Okaikwei South has donated some household items to traders within the constituency. She made the donation on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

According to her, the donation forms part of her “initiative to empower women” in the constituency. She thus acknowledged the hard work of the traders and urged them not to relent in making their families and the constituency as a whole better.

“On March 6, 2021, as part of my initiative to empower women, I spent the afternoon visiting some petty traders within the constituency. I was inspired by their journeys, dedication and perseverance to make a better life for their children, families and themselves.” “It is imperative that we always acknowledge the efforts of our daughters, sisters, mothers, aunties, grandmothers.”

Madam Dakoa Newman also promised to do more for the constituents.

“We as women must actively support other women, it is only by uplifting others, *that we truly rise..”

Source: citifmonline