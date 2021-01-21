1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South, Madam Dakoa Newman has held a meeting with her constituents.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The meeting was attended by major stakeholders in the constituency including religious leaders, security agency heads, market queens and community leaders.

The theme for the gathering was taken from Nehemiah 2:17 which states that: “Then I said to them, you see the distress that we are in, how Jerusalem lies waste, and its gates are burned with fire, come and let us build the wall of Jerusalem, that we may no longer be a reproach.”

According to the MP, the aim of the meeting was to build a constituency united for development.

Madam Dakoa Newman also charged the attendees to champion the fight against COVID-19 as opinion leaders and stakeholders in the constituency.

Source: citifmonline