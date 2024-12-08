36 minutes ago

A group of irate youth in Damango in the Savannah region have set the Electoral Commission(EC) office on fire.

Joy News’ Isaac Nonya reported the youth group is alleged to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

They had been demanding a declaration of the parliamentary results before the presidential since Saturday, December 7, 2024.

They besieged the collation centre for a third time and vandalised equipment belonging to the Electoral Commission(EC) and every material regarding the 2024 election.

They reportedly overpowered the police and went ahead to set the storeroom of the EC on fire, destroying all materials.

The storeroom and a motorbike have been burnt down.

The military intervened and calm was maintained but the group launched another attack following the withdrawal of the military.

They overpowered the Police and destroyed all results, ballot papers from some polling stations which were yet to be collated.

They blocked the road, preventing the Fire Service from dousing the fire.