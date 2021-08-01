2 hours ago

Peter Lanchene Toobu, a former Executive Secretary to a previous Inspector General of Police, has extolled the credentials of Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare, following his appointment as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr. Toobu on Eyewitness News said COP Dampare has for years exhibited a high level of professionalism and integrity while serving in various roles in the Police Service.

He believes expectations are high for Dampare, given that he will be the youngest to have been appointed in the 4th Republic if finally confirmed as substantive IGP.

“I think Dr. Dampare has a strong character. He is unwavering in his professional code of ethics and a very principled person. He just did not start from anywhere. He started as a constable, and he is hitting the top, and if he fails we will be disappointed because he is also a young man.”

The Presidency announced the appointment of COP Dampare (PhD), as acting IGP on July 21, 2021.

His appointment begins on August 1, 2021.

An official statement from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication, said James Oppong-Boanuh, the current IGP, is to proceed on terminal leave.

“Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, PhD to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, August 1,2021,” the statement said.

Human relations

Mr. Toobu implored COP Dampare to focus on maintaining good human relations with police officers across the country when he fully assumes his role as acting IGP.

“He should begin to look at how he can get close to the last constable down there in Bawku and Axim. If he is able to do that and his human relations are good enough, he will be able to make a mark,” Mr. Toobu explained.

Although the outgoing IGP had reached retirement age, he was given a two-year contract to serve in that capacity.

George Akuffo Dampare, who has served in various capacities within the Ghana Police Service, is known and praised for his professionalism, decency, and integrity within and outside the service.

More About Dampare

Fifty-One-year old COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a staunch Christian, joined the Ghana Police Service 32 years ago as a constable with no secondary school background.

He rose quickly in the ranks after completing various courses to become an ACCA chartered account.

He later completed IPS, now the University of Professional Studies, UPSA, and went on to obtain a PhD in Finance in the revered King’s College in the UK.

He has served in many capacities in the service having previously occupied the positions of Director General, Finance and Administration, Director in charge of the National Patrols Unit, Director General ICT, Director General Operations, Director-General research and Planning, commandant of Police Command and Staff College, Accra Regional Police Commander, Director General welfare of the Ghana Police Service, and currently the Director-General in charge of Administration.

He is the youngest Commissioner of Police in the 4th republic, having attained that high rank at age 44.

He is married with six children.

Source: citifmonline.com