4 hours ago

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has called for the mandate of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to be extended.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Carbonu praised IGP Dampare for his professionalism and dedication to creating a non-partisan police service.

He disclosed Dr. Dampare’s contributions to improving the Police administration, including renovations at the Police Headquarters to enhance its appeal.

“We have always called for a professional police administration, and IGP Dampare has proven himself as one of the most professional officers we’ve seen,” Mr. Carbonu stated.

He further argued that Dr. Dampare’s performance under the current administration, which appointed him, is commendable, but his true impact would be better assessed if he continues his mandate under a different government.

“The best way to assess him is when he is working for a regime that did not appoint him. This is how we can ensure continuity and professionalism in our police service,” he added.

Mr. Carbonu also commended the IGP for his role during the December 7 elections.

As part of the CODEO observer mission, he noted that Dr. Dampare’s directive for police officers not to carry firearms at polling stations prevented potential fatalities and contributed to a peaceful electoral process.

“His instructions during the elections saved lives. The police couldn’t be accused of killing anyone because they were unarmed at polling stations. For this reason, I believe Dr. Dampare should be maintained as IGP to continue his excellent work” he noted.

Mr. Carbonu stressed the need to shield public institutions like the police service from partisan interests, adding that Dr. Dampare’s leadership embodies the professional standards that Ghanaians expect.