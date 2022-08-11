3 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will today, Thursday, August 11, 2022, deliver a lecture on policing at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The IGP will be speaking on the theme “the changing face of policing in Ghana: expectations and the role of the university community”.

Dr. Dampare is expected to take his audience through the past, present and future of the Ghana Police Service.

He will also speak on the various initiatives taken by his predecessors in improving security in the country.

The IGP will share his vision for the Police Service and his expectation of the public with the audience.

The lecture, which is the first of its kind by an IGP, is at the invitation of the university.

It is scheduled to take place at 4pm.

Source: citifmonline