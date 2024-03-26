2 hours ago

Aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been urged to use internal structures to address their concerns.

Using other unapproved means such as the media, jeopadises the NPP’s unity and contravenes the party’s constitution, the Chairman of the national campaign team, Dan Botwe has said.

“It is important that while you agree to join a group with a constitution, with norms, with a way of doing things, you conform to it and that helps to build the group that you want to be part of,” he said.

“More so, in a political party, we are in a contest with others, we have to send a message that we are disciplined and that we are focused,” he added.

Mr Botwe was speaking in Kumasi at the inauguration of the NPP’s Ashanti Regional campaign team over the weekend.

He charged the party’s executives to apply all the necessary mechanisms that the party provides to resolve issues of misunderstanding.

Mr Botwe’s comment follows a recent petition by six Ashanti Regional Executives of the NPP to the national leadership, regarding the conduct of their regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

He criticized them for airing their grievances through the media, instead of utilising internal channels.

For her part, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare said issues within the party’s leadership in the Ashanti Region have been resolved.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako called for unity among the executives, particularly going into the 2024 general elections in December.

“In our companies or offices, sometimes we have some misunderstandings, but it doesn’t mean we are not united. NPP, we are poised to unite and win the 2024 elections. We are united as a strong party to break the 8; we cannot disappoint Ghanaians and the Ashanti region,” he stated.