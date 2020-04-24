2 hours ago

Dan Quaye played football for more than a decade and was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the nation's maiden World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006.

He undoubtedly played with some of the best players of his generation in the local game and also those plying their trade in the foreign leagues.

The former defender has assembled the best XI players he played with during his playing career.

He undoubtedly picked Sammy Adjei in post who he played with and won almost the six league titles domestically.

The back four pairing includes himself former team mates Amankwaah Mireku, Jacob Nartey and Micahel Donkor.

He then selected Michael Essien, Charles Taylor, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Ali Muntari. Others are Joe Ansah and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour.

Conspicuously missing from the squad is Bernard Don Bortey and Ishmael who he played together with.

Dan Quaye won six league titles with Hearts of Oak, the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederations Cup and the Super cup.

He disclosed his best XI to Kumasi based Sikka Fm in an interview.

Dan Quaye's best XI:

Sammy Adjei (G), Amankwaah Mireku, Jacob Nartey, Dan Quaye, Michael Donkoh, Joe Ansah, Charles Taylor, Michael Essien, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari