2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afryie Barnieh made his debut for his new side FC Zurich in their away defeat to Lugano in the Swiss stoplight league on Saturday.

The Ghanaian attacker joined FC Zurich from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal worth €150,000 in January this year.

Since making his move the attacker has been acclimatizing and was given a cameo appearance as his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to FC Lugano at the Cornaredo Stadium.

The home side FC Lugano scored two goals in the first half with Ignacio Aliseda and Jonathan Sabbatini the goalscorers.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh climbed off the bench in the 88th minute as a replacement for Jonathan Okita.

The promising Ghanaian striker joined his new side after Ghana's exit at the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.