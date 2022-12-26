1 hour ago

In-demand Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has turned down a transfer move to Spanish side CD Leganes.

The lower-tier Spanish side is interested in signing the Hearts of Oak talisman in the winter transfer window which opens in a few day's time.

Leganes are ready to stump up $400,0000 despite the player's contract expiring in a few day's time but the forward and his reps have turned down the transfer move dealing Hearts of Oak a big blow.

Hearts have opened contract talks with the talented forward for months now but no compromise has been reached between the pair.

Barnieh was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar although he did not play a single minute but featured in Ghana's last preparatory game against Switzerland where he shone.

Hearts have tabled a new proposal before the player but he and his representatives have rejected it with a move away on the cards.

The club has been in talks with the player about extending his contract with them for a while but no agreement has been reached with reports claiming that the player has now decided against renewing his contract with Hearts.

Barnieh’s contract is due to expire at the end of this month and the player has refused to pen his signature to a new deal as reports indicate that several foreign clubs are pursuing him.

Afriyie Barnieh has received a lot of offers from European and African clubs which are currently being weighed by him and his representatives as they look for the best option for a move next month.

The Ghana U23 player has been in great form for the home-based Ghana national team as he contributed immensely to their qualification for the 2022 CHAN tournament.

Afriyie Barnieh scored three goals in four matches in the qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria, earning in place in the Black Stars final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Ghana U20 captain attracted a lot of attention at home and abroad when he excelled in the last warm-up friendly match against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on November 17, 2022.

The young attacker was handed his very first start for Ghana at the senior level as the Black Stars beat the Swiss team by a 2-0 scoreline.

Afriyie Barnieh was impressive for the Ghana U23 side when they eliminated Mozambique from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with him scoring in each of the two-legged ties.