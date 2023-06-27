Ibrahim Tanko makes three changes as Emmanuel Yeboah, Salim Adams & Hafiz Ibrahim replace Afriyie Barnieh, Essiam & Sylvester Simba.
Ibrahim Tanko makes three changes as Emmanuel Yeboah, Salim Adams & Hafiz Ibrahim replace Afriyie Barnieh, Essiam & Sylvester Simba.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Ghana Guardian.
Send your news stories to Editor of Ghana Guardian via WhatsApp on +233501061949
Comments