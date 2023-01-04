1 hour ago

The head of sports at FC Zurich, Marinko Jurendic has heaped plaudits on new signing Daniel Afriyie Barnieh following his signing.

Barnieh has signed a three-year deal with the Swiss side that will see him stay at the club until 2026.

Speaking after the player was signed, the FC Zurich chief outlined the qualities of the Ghanaian forward and hopes he will take the next step to develop.

"Daniel Afriyie is a dynamic and versatile attacking player who has a courageous style of play. He should take the next step in development at FCZ and give our game further opportunities forward,” Marinko Jurendic said.

Announcing the signing of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh on Tuesday, January 3, FC Zurich said, “FC ZURICH SIGNED STRIKER DANIEL AFRIYIE.

“The 21-year-old striker Daniel Afriyie is transferring from the Ghanaian first division club Hearts of Oak to FCZ with immediate effect and has signed a contract until the summer of 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer.

“FC Zurich warmly welcomes Daniel Afriyie and wishes him every success.”