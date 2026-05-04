Daniel Agyei scores to give Kocaelispor draw with Kasımpaşa in Ghanaian Duel

Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei found the net as Kocaelispor played out a 1-1 draw with Kasımpaşa in the Turkish Süper Lig, in a match that also featured fellow Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku.

Agyei’s goal, his fifth of the season, helped Kocaelispor earn a valuable point in a tightly contested encounter. The striker showed composure to finish clinically, continuing his steady contribution in front of goal for his side this campaign.

At the other end, Opoku was involved for Kasımpaşa, bringing a strong Ghanaian presence to both teams in what proved to be a competitive fixture.

The result leaves both sides with work to do as the season progresses, but Agyei’s growing tally will be a positive for Kocaelispor as they look to build momentum.

For the 27-year-old, the goal is another sign of consistency, with his performances increasingly important to his team’s attacking threat.