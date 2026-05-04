Daniel Agyei scores to give Kocaelispor draw with Kasımpaşa in Ghanaian Duel

Portrait of a male footballer wearing a black and green striped jersey with SAFIPORT sponsor, fists raised in a confident pose.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 4, 2026

Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei found the net as Kocaelispor played out a 1-1 draw with Kasımpaşa in the Turkish Süper Lig, in a match that also featured fellow Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku.

Agyei’s goal, his fifth of the season, helped Kocaelispor earn a valuable point in a tightly contested encounter. The striker showed composure to finish clinically, continuing his steady contribution in front of goal for his side this campaign.

At the other end, Opoku was involved for Kasımpaşa, bringing a strong Ghanaian presence to both teams in what proved to be a competitive fixture.

The result leaves both sides with work to do as the season progresses, but Agyei’s growing tally will be a positive for Kocaelispor as they look to build momentum.

For the 27-year-old, the goal is another sign of consistency, with his performances increasingly important to his team’s attacking threat.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    Students in yellow uniforms sit at wooden desks in a Ghanaian classroom, writing during an exam or assignment.
    African News
    619,985 candidates sit for 2026 BECE across Ghana
    Close-up of a gloved hand with a ring in front of a red Kia car with headlights on at night, license plate AS 4941 visible.
    African News
    One dead in armed ambush on passenger bus along Zebilla–Tamale highway
    Four men seated at a wooden table during a press conference with multiple microphones in front of them.
    African News
    BoG is policy insolvent — Minority decries
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22