3 hours ago

Ghana and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey conceded a penalty very early in their 3-0 thrashing against Newcastle United on Monday.

Leicester City has not overcome their early season blues which saw them lose almost all their matches as they were swept aside by the English Premier League's in-form team.

The match could not have started better for the visitors as Joelinton was brought down inside the area by a swipe of Daniel Amartey's leg with only a minute on the clock.

Wood drilled the ball down the middle to beat goalkeeper Danny Ward and open the scoring.

Leicester's defence lacked intensity in the absence of the experienced Jonny Evans, and Almiron was the beneficiary for the second as he glided past the blue shirts to open up his body and find the far corner with a finish he practised so diligently in the warm-up.

The game was over as a contest before the interval when Joelinton was rewarded for his endeavour with a powerful headed goal as he completely lost marker Youri Tielemans.

Leicester failed to produce their first shot on target until the 82nd minute, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's tame effort failing to trouble goalkeeper Nick Pope.