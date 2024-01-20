2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has created a stir by deleting all national team-related posts from his Instagram ahead of Ghana's crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game against Mozambique.

The move has sparked speculation about Amartey's frustration with his lack of playing time during the tournament.

Amartey, who plays as a center-back for Besiktas, has been on the bench for Ghana's previous AFCON games against Cape Verde and Egypt.

The 29-year-old's decision to wipe his Instagram account of national team content has raised questions about his state of mind and his relationship with the team.

It's unclear why Amartey has taken this action, but reports suggest that he might be disappointed with his limited game time.

Despite being a regular member of the national team, he has lost his starting position to Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana needs a win against Mozambique to enhance its chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

The removal of national team-related posts by Amartey adds an element of uncertainty to his role in the ongoing AFCON campaign.