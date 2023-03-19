4 hours ago

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey started and played the entire duration of the game on Saturday when Leicester City held Brentford to a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Foxes have been in a very difficult situation this season as they battle for survival in the English topflight.

Mathias Jensen's deflected shot had put Brentford ahead in the 32nd minute at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Harvey Barnes was sent through on goal by James Maddison shortly after half-time, dinking the ball over Brentford keeper David Raya.

In the closing stages, Brentford substitute Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second bookable offence, catching Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester dropped to 17th in the Premier League table after relegation rivals Leeds United thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2.

Brentford missed out on a chance to break into the top six and remain eighth.

Daniel Amartey has played 19 matches for Leicester City this season and is among eight Leicester City players whose contracts will expire in June this year.

He will now his attention to national team duty as Ghana play Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifier doubleheader.