3 hours ago

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is back among the Leicester City squad as he has been named on the bench in their English Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs at the White Hart Lane.

The player has been out of action since October after suffering a hamstring injury in a game against West Ham United.

This was after coming back from a 23 month injury lay off to play his first game in the English Premier League in Leicester City's 5-2 thrashing of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Amartey who is adept at playing at center back, defensive midfield or as a right full back is on the bench for Leicester City.

He has made just two appearances for Leicester City this season largely due to injury concerns.

After being omitted from the initial Europa league squad and with Leicester City qualifying to the next stage he could get game time in the Europa League.