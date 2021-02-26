1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey played for his side Leicester City on Thursday night as they crushed out of the Uefa Europa League after they were beaten 2-0 by less fancied Slavia Prague.

Leicester suffered a shock Europa League exit after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Slavia Prague at the King Power Stadium.

After last week's 0-0 draw in Prague, Brendan Rodgers' side still had plenty of work to do but, in the absence of the rested Harvey Barnes and the injured James Maddison, they struggled to find their rhythm on Thursday.

Their task was made even harder as Lukas Provod's 49th-minute away goal left them with a mountain to climb.

Rodgers sent on Barnes in the 61st minute but the damage had already been done and Abdallah Sima's strike in the 79th minute rounded off a memorable European night for the Czech side to send them into Friday's last-16 draw.

Daniel Amartey played for 61 minutes before he was substituted for Ricardo Pereira in the 61st minute.He has played nine times in all competitions for the club.

After a disappointing night, Leicester's focus will now switch back to the Premier League where they will look to build on what has already been a promising season and secure a top-four spot and Champions League football, while they still have an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United to look forward to next month.