Daniel Amartey and Salisu Mohammed have teamed up with the rest of the squad in Deauville- France for the International friendly against Brazil on Friday.

The duo touched down in Paris around 16:00Hrs and were quickly taken to the team Hotel in Deauville. Their arrival means Coach Otto Addo is spoilt for choice in Central defence as Ghana builds up to the two games against Brazil and Nicaragua. Daniel and Salisu are expected to train with their team mates on Wednesday in Deauville.

The Black Stars will play Brazil in Le Harve on Friday before taking on Nicaragua in Lorca - Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.