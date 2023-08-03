30 minutes ago

Daniel Amartey, the Ghanaian international defender, made a memorable official debut for his new club Besiktas in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit signed him on a free transfer after his time in England.

Although he did not start the match against Albanian side KF Tirana, Amartey was brought on during half-time to bolster Besiktas' defense.

Just ten minutes into his debut, he scored a fantastic goal to give his team the lead.

Amartey's goal proved to be inspiring as Besiktas went on to secure a 2-0 victory, with veteran forward Vincent Aboubakar scoring the second goal in the 76th minute.

This win led to a 5-1 aggregate victory over KF Tirana in the playoff.

Besiktas' successful performance means they will now advance to the 3rd Qualifying Round of the UEFA Conference League, where they will face Neftçi PFK in their next match. Amartey's impressive debut and goal have already endeared him to the Turkish club's fans, and they will be hoping for more of his impactful performances in the upcoming matches.