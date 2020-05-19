2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Daniel Amartey is set to leave Premier League side Leicester City in the summer.

The 25-year-old defender cum midfielder has not played a competitive senior match for the Foxes since breaking his ankle in a league match against West Ham 19 months ago.

The Black Stars player has since recovered from the career threatening injury but has failed to secure a place in manager Brendan Rogers' side.

And speaking on the players situation, his representative and Former Ghana international Yusif Chibsah said his outfit are looking to find new opportunities for the defender.

‘‘We are looking to find new opportunities for Amartey,’’ Chibsah told Starr FM in Accra.

“He’s been out of favour from the new gaffer so we will see how best we can solve that issue.

“Amartey is still with the Foxes but he has not been getting more playing time due to the fact that he got injured.

“But after his injury, they consider him as surplus so there should be a way out,” the Club Consult Africa boss added.

Daniel Amartey joined Leicester City form Danish giants FC Copenhagen on an initial four-year deal in January 2016.

His contract was extended to keep him at the King Power Stadium until summer 2022 but the long injury layoff coupled with the managerial change which saw Rogers replace Claude Puel prior to the start of the 2019/20 season has seen him fall down the pecking order at the club.