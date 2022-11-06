4 hours ago

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey helped his Leicester City side defeat Everton 2-0 by playing a starring role at the back as they kept a clean sheet at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Since Amartey and Belgian defender Faes started playing as a centerback pair for the Foxes, they have not conceded in the last five matches.

The Ghana defender last the entire duration of the game and had 65 touches, completed 54/55 passes , made 4 clearances and recovered 4 ball, played 2/2 long balls, made one block and created one big chance in the game.

On the stroke of half-time, James Maddison - who once again impressed for the Foxes - found Tielemans on the edge of the area. He controlled with his thigh before thundering the ball into the top left corner.

Everton were sloppy throughout and were punished late on as a Leicester counter ended with a second. Maddison drove down the left flank, flashing a cross into the 18-yard box that Barnes smashed past Jordan Pickford. The 24-year-old has now scored in all four of Leicester's Premier League wins this season.