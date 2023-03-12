2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey was restored back in the starting lineup by manager Brendan Rodgers as they faced a resurgent Chelsea side on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

The center back formed a back three with Souttar and Faes but had a game to forget as he could have equalized for his side and also seen red for reckless challenges on Kai Havertz.

Midway into the second half the Ghanaian defender cleared a ball from the Leicester City half but followed through with his kick as his studs brushed Kai Havertz in the stomach the referee waved away appeals from Chelsea players to show a card.

Graham Potter's side made it three wins in three matches as they defeated the foxes 3-1 in a game that was quite difficult than the scoreline suggested.

They led from their first major chance when Chilwell met Kalidou Koulibaly's cross to smash home, a goal he celebrated against his former employers.

Joao Felix hit the post as Dewsbury Hall also did the same for the host but Patson Daka drew the foxes level from 20 yards after robbing Felix.

Deep into stoppage time, Chelsea took the lead with a sublime finish from a breathtaking over-the-top pass from Enzo Fernandez for Kai Havertz to poke home.

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey played the German on-side but was protesting for offside and headed wide from a few yards from a corner in the second half.

Mateo Kovacic volleyed home acrobatically from a header from Mudryk to complete the Chelsea win.