30 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey will be working with his fifth manager at Leicester City since joining the club in 2015 from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

The defender was signed by title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in the 2015/16 season and has since been coached by the likes of Craig Shakespeare, Claude Puel, Brendan Rodgers and now Dean Smith with caretaker manager left out of the list.

Former Atson Villa coach Dean Smith has been named Leicester City boss until the end of the season.

The 52-year-old manager departed Championship side Norwich earlier this season after previous spells at Aston Villa and Brentford.

Leicester are in huge trouble in the relegation zone following Saturday's home defeat by Bournemouth, two points from safety with eight games left.

"The challenge in front of us is clear, but it's one myself and my coaching team have experienced before," Smith told the club website.

"With the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it's very much achievable."

Smith's first game in charge of Leicester is away to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Craig Shakespeare returns to the King Power Stadium as Smith's assistant manager.

Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri's backroom team when Leicester famously won the Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently replaced the Italian as manager.

Smith's coaching line-up also includes former England captain John Terry, who served under him at Aston Villa, along with the club's current first team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.