2 hours ago

In a significant career move, Ghanaian attacking midfielder Daniel Kankam Kyerewaa has made the decision not to extend his contract with Schalke and is now poised to join an undisclosed club in the Bundesliga 2.

Despite his tender age of 21, Kyerewaa has showcased his exceptional talent while playing for Schalke's second team in the highly competitive Regionalliga League. With an impressive record of 11 goals and three assists in 32 games, he has certainly caught the attention of clubs seeking promising young talents.

Eager to take his career to the next level, the dynamic midfielder has reached an agreement with Schalke's management, granting him the freedom to explore new opportunities. His current contract with Schalke will officially expire on June 30, 2023.

Several clubs have already expressed their interest in securing Kyerewaa's services for the upcoming season. Among them are his former team, Dusseldorf, as well as Hamburg SV and Greuther Furth. These clubs recognize his immense potential and are keen to add his skills to their squad.

As Kyerewaa embarks on this new chapter in his football journey, his decision to seek fresh challenges demonstrates his ambition and determination to make an impact at a higher level. With his remarkable performances and burgeoning talent, the young Ghanaian midfielder is poised to make waves in the Bundesliga 2 and beyond.