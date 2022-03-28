2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has handed the technical team some good news as he fully fit for the second leg clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria on Tuesday 29th March, 2022.

The midfielder suffered a slight injury in the run up to the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium as he was nursing a slight knock.

He was a certainty to start but the injury meant that he had to be on the substitutes bench in the first leg which ended 0-0 and had to wait until the 81st minute when he came on for the injured Felix Afena-Gyan.

The German based player is quickly turning into a fan's favourite and heading into the first leg was undoubtedly the most in form Ghanaian player and will be expected to start the second leg in Abuja.

Ghana dominated the first leg but barely threatened Francis Uzoho in post for the Nigerians as just two shots from Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku went at the Nigerian goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles despite not having the ball for long spells had two decent chances to have scored as Moses Simon went one on one with Ghana goalie Joojo Wollacot whiles Joe Aribo also had a good opportunity which he spurned.

Nigeria thought they had a penalty as Iddrisu Baba touched the ball whiles on the floor in the penalty box but checks with the Video Assistant Referee(VAR) proved that the Ghanaian midfielder was fouled by Kelechi Iheanacho as the first leg ended 0-0.

A lot is at stake in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday as the winner of the tie qualifies to the World Cup in Qatar.