1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored his first-ever goal in the Europa League for his German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on Thursday in their 2-0 win over French side Nantes and performed an exuberant back flip.

Kyereh who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli in the summer has been hampered by injuries but the last few days have been great for him.

Last week, he scored his first-ever goal for his new side in their win against Mainz 05 and grabbed his second goal on Thursday night in their win over Nantes.

"Artistic gymnasts can do it better, but for me, this execution was the highest of feelings," said Kyereh after the match

He was part of the Ghana team that played and lost 3-0 to Brazil and also defeated Nicaragua in an International friendly.

Kyereh will hope to be part of the Ghana squad that will travel to Qatar for the Mundial where Ghana is paired alongside Portugal, Korea and Urugauy.