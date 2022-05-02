1 hour ago

It is glaring that Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's days at German side FC St.Pauli are number as they club have braced themselves for offers in the summer.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been in the form of his life this season in the German Bundesliga II as his side push for promotion.

The attacking midfielder is attracting interest from a number of clubs with the latest to show their hand being the Bundesliga side.

He is has been linked with moves to Mainz 05 and Vfl Bochum whiles Werder Bremen who are on course to secure promotion to the elite division have also been linked with the Ghanaian.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh regardless of what happens with St Pauli's promotion chase will be featuring in the elite division with a lot of Bundesliga clubs calling for the signature of the attacking midfielder.

St. Pauli boss Timo Schultz hinted Monchengladbach's interest the 26-year-old after scoring over the weekend against Werder Bremen.

"The fact is: He still has a contract with us until 2023. The fact is: I'm planning with him. The fact is: He feels very comfortable with us,” explains Timo Schultz to SportBild in an earlier interview. "But I've been in the business long enough and I know that there are always bigger and more solvent clubs that also buy players from us."

“Of course we also discussed the expiring contracts within the squad. I think you have to be professional enough to get away from the situation. We want to get maximum success. Everything else will hopefully be clarified as soon as possible.”

Kyereh has scored 12 goals and provided ten assists in the Bundesliga II.