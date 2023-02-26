1 hour ago

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will be the referee when Liberia takes on South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.

Laryea will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).

Bakary K. Jammeh from The Gambia will be the Match Commissioner while Pare Lossene from Burkina Faso works as Referee Assessor.

The match will be played at the Paynesville-Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 16H00