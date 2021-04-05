2 hours ago

Ghana's Daniel Opare is out of action for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on the cartilage.

It is a big blow to his club Zulte Waregem as the Belgian Jupilar league gets keener.

'The season is over for wing defender Daniel Opare. He was operated on the knee this week. Much improvement Daniel," the club said.

Opare played 29 games this season for Zulte Waregem in which he was able to give two assists. In the past, the Ghanaian played for, among others, Standard Liège and Antwerp.

The defender received his training at Real Madrid before moving to the Rouches.

The Ghana international has been battling injuries since returning to Belgium in 2018 to sign for Royal Antwerp.

Opare, 30, was a star performer for giants Standard Liège during his four-year stay and that earned him a move to FC Porto.

He had a successful half-season loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas in January 2015 which landed him a German Bundesliga transfer to Augsburg that summer transfer window.