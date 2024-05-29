8 hours ago

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen calls on the European Union to set a 15-year age limit for social media, aiming to protect youth from harmful content and screen addiction. Discover the details of this significant proposal.

In a bold move to safeguard the younger generation, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen has urged the European Union to implement an age limit of 15 years for social media use. This initiative is designed to shield children from the potential dangers of online content and excessive screen time, addressing growing concerns about the impact of social media on youth.Currently, most social media platforms allow users to create profiles at the age of 13. However, Fredriksen argues that this is too young, given the vulnerabilities of children at that age. "When you're 13, you're still a kid," she wrote in an article for the Danish newspaper Politikken, co-authored with MP Kristel Schaldemose. The article emphasizes the significant risks that social media poses to children, including exposure to harmful content and addiction.Fredriksen and Schaldemose's proposal highlights the need for robust age verification methods to accompany the new age limit. They criticize tech giants for failing to take responsibility in ensuring that younger users are kept off their platforms. Effective age verification measures would be essential to enforce this proposed regulation, ensuring that social media remains a safer environment for children.To further protect young users, Fredriksen and Schaldemose suggest several legal enhancements. These include banning addictive models and advertisements that target young users. Additionally, they propose mandatory reporting requirements for social media companies, detailing the amount of time users spend on their platforms. This transparency could help in monitoring and managing screen time, reducing the risk of addiction.If adopted, this regulation could significantly impact tech companies operating within the EU. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok would need to implement stringent age verification processes and adjust their business models to comply with new legal standards. This shift could lead to a safer digital environment but also presents challenges for tech companies accustomed to minimal regulation in this area.The Danish initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen represents a proactive step towards protecting the younger generation from the perils of social media. By advocating for a higher age limit and stricter regulatory measures, Denmark is setting a precedent for other nations to follow. As the EU considers this proposal, the potential benefits for children's safety and well-being could mark a significant shift in how social media is governed and utilized by young people.