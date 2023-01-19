1 hour ago

NordicBet Liga club Hillerød has extended the contract of Denmark-born Ghanaian attacker Justin Shaibu.

The contract renewal runs until the summer of 2023. Manager Christian Lønstrup believes that Shaibu has contributed well.

Justin Shaibu has previously played for several English clubs, including Brentford, but now the offensive player now plies his trade in the NordicBet Liga with Hillerød.

In the autumn, there were seven games for Hillerød in the NordicBet League, and this has resulted in a new agreement.

25-year-old Shaibu has chosen to extend the contract until the summer of 2023, and Christian Lønstrup is happy about that.

"It is a great pleasure for us that Justin has chosen to extend his contract until summer 2023. Justin has been a breath of fresh air in the autumn, where he has helped raise our training level, says manager Christian Lønstrup and continues.

"In addition, Justin has contributed positively during the matches, primarily as a substitute player, and we hope we can get Justin back to his former top level with hopefully many goals. "

Hillerød is eighth in the NordicBet League, and there are seven points ahead of Sønderjyske in sixth place.

Shaibu was born in Copenhagen to Ghanaian parents and has been capped at youth level but is eligible to play for Ghana.