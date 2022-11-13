55 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has earned a late Black Stars call-up and will head to Abu Dhabi this night.

The Kotoko goalkeeper has been named in the 55-man squad list that was announced on 2nd November.

He replaces the number one choice Jojo Wollacott who sustained an injury on Saturday before Charlton Athletic's game against Burton Albion.

Wollacott was set to start the game but during warm-up, he pulled out with a finger injury

Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday with captain Andre Ayew having arrived in the gulf nation.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has been in good form for both club and country as he helped Kotoko clinch the 25th Ghana Premier League title last season.

He is also the goalkeeper for the Black Galaxies having kept three clean sheets so far in matches against Benin and Nigeria.

Danlad Ibrahim has played three matches in the betPawa Premier League conceding four goals.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.