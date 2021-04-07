2 hours ago

Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC (DAS PLC) a wholly-owned Ghanaian pharmaceutical manufacturing company has launched a campaign to educate the populace on the importance and benefits of deworming.

The company will be using two of its deworming products; Alazole and Menazole to back the campaign.

It has targeted to give out 40,000 pieces of these products for this year with 10,000 pieces being administered quarterly.

In relation to this, there will be free donation of these products to some selected schools, corporate institutions, markets and lorry stations, communities and churches and other faith-based institutions in the Greater Accra Region.

The company will then focus the campaign in Ashanti, Western and the Northern regions which will later be extended to the Eastern, Volta, Oti and the Bono regions.

Finally, Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC will wind down the year-long campaign by going into universities, prisons, malls and event centres across the country.

Sensitization

The Marketing Manager at Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC, Mr. Kwame Asomaning, said the presentation to the selected entities is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) in ensuring quality healthcare to the community in which it operates.

“More of such donations and sensitization programmes will go on in some selected basic schools, churches, markets and corporate bodies with our deworming products; Menazole and Alazole as it is a year-long activity,” he stated.

Alongside the donation, some staff of the company also will educate the populace on the need to deworm at least every quarter in a year. They will create the awareness that worms infestation can cause various health issues which include; dysentery, anaemia, body rashes and itching.

The company welcomes all old school associations, corporate bodies, faith-based entities who would like to be part of this campaign to call or WhatsApp Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC on +233592504500 or via mail ([email protected]) for further consultation and discussion.

Source: Dannex Ayrton Starwin Plc