National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says Ken Ofori-Atta is still benefiting from proceeds from Data Bank.

Sammy Gyamfi’s reaction comes on the back of an allegation by Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD that the Finance Minister was benefitting from some government’s international loan agreements

Speaking in an interview on GTV's Breakfast Show, he said: "I read a report yesterday that broke my heart. I saw how much Ghana owes but I also found that apparently, the minister of finance's company or former company, is the transaction advisor to the monies we borrow. So, as Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance’s company or former company gets richer."

This has however been denied with some government communicators insisting that the Finance Minister doesn't benefit since he no longer works with the bank.

Sammy Gyamfi speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM said the fact that Ken Ofori-Atta no more works with the bank doesn't mean he no longer owns it.

"He resigned as what? He resigned from what position? He was the Director, the main Director and he resigned as the Director. But who is the shareholder . . . So let's ask who owes Databank? It is still the property of Ken Ofori-Atta . . . he was in-charge of the overall management and he resigned but the work still belongs to him and he is the main shareholder receiving dividends . . . there’s still a conflict of interest because anytime the commission (from loan agreement) goes to Databank, at the end of the day he benefits because the company still belongs to him," he stated.