3 hours ago

Popular dating programme on TV3 got interesting on Sunday evening as it usually does but this time another controversy has erupted.

One guy who seemed to be the toast of all the ladies was Process aka Ernest, he claims he is a businessman and all he thinks about is money.

Going into the final rounds, there were four ladies out of the bunch who were interested in him but ultimately he chose pretty Alberta.

But immediately after the show news went viral on social media that the gentleman called process recently got married.

Other persons also brought pictures to suggest that he was part of the best men and is not married as its being speculated.

A lot of things do happen on date rush as this will not be the first time as in the previous episode Ignatius was also accused of being a married man while some other ladies also had fiancée even before coming on the show.

